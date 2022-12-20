site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Rams' Jake Gervase: Hurts ankle in Week 15
RotoWire Staff
Gervase (ankle) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Packers.
Gervase will try to return for the second half. If he's unable to do so, the backup linebacker will finish Week 15 without a meaningful statistic.
