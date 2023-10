The Raiders waived McCourt from the practice squad Tuesday.

McCourt was added to the Raiders' practice squad on Oct. 24 as insurance for Daniel Carlson, who was dealing with a groin injury leading up to their Week 8 contest against the Lions on Monday night. Carlson was able to suit up for the game and McCourt was a healthy scratch as a result. He'll be able to look for his next opportunity should he clears waivers.