The Raiders elevated McCourt from their practice squad prior to Monday's game against the Lions, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The decision to elevate McCourt would seem to hint that the Raiders seem to have some doubt about the availability of kicker Daniel Carlson (groin), who is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. The Raiders will release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to kickoff, which will shed light on whether Carlson will suit up. If Carlson is sidelined for the Week 9 contest, McCourt would be on track to make his NFL debut. During his collegiate career at Illinois, McCourt converted 37 of 52 field-goal attempts (71.2 percent).