site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jashaun-corbin-back-to-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jashaun Corbin: Back to practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Corbin reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Corbin was elevated for the Giants' wild-card matchup against Minnesota, but he was ultimately left inactive. The 24-year-old running back has yet to make his NFL debut.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 25 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read