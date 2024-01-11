Corbin saw action in six games during the regular season, carrying once for one yard and catching all three of his targets for 12 yards.

All of Corbin's action on offense came during a blowout loss to Dallas in Week 10. The third-year back was otherwise relegated to special-teams work, and he spent the first six weeks of the campaign on Carolina's practice squad. Corbin is one of three Giants running backs (along with Eric Gray and Gary Brightwell) under contract for next season, while Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida are slated to be free agents. It remains to be seen, however, if New York has seen enough from Corbin to consider him a part of their future plans.