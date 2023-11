Corbin (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The running back played in three of the last four games but is losing his spot with Eric Gray back from injured reserve. Corbin is now behind Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida and Gray on New York's depth chart. The rookie has one carry for one yard and three catches for 12 yards on 14 offensive snaps this season.