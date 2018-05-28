Jets' Chad Hansen: Turning heads in camp
Hansen has been one of New York's biggest stars thus far in OTAs, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.
The 2017 fourth-rounder didn't move the needle much as a rookie, but Cimini believes Hansen is playing much faster than a year ago and has shown legitimate improvement. Hansen and 2017 third-round selection ArDarius Stewart are currently buried on the wide receiver depth chart below Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa, Terrelle Pryor and Jermaine Kearse, but a potential Anderson suspension for off-the-field issues could open the door for Hansen if he can earn some snaps with a strong preseason showing.
