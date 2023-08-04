Surratt (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's preseason opener against the Browns, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Prior to being ruled out in the second half, Surratt made an impact in the first half by intercepting Kellen Mond. Surratt's making a push to secure a prominent role in a linebacker group with limited experience outside of C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams. His next chance to suit up will come Aug. 12 against the Panthers in the Jets' next preseason game.