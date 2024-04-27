The Jets selected Davis in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 173rd overall.

Davis becomes the second running back drafted by the Jets during Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft and joins presumed top backup, Israel Abanikanda as the second running back drafted by the team in the fifth round in consecutive years. Davis was the catalyst for South Dakota State's back-to-back national championship stretch tallying almost 3,000 combined yards on the ground and 33 touchdowns over the past two seasons. He doesn't provide much in the passing game and it's unclear if his 4.57 speed will translate to the NFL level, but the 22-year-old is at least an intriguing candidate to push for snaps in a loaded Jets backfield.