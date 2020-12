Adams rushed six times for 27 yards and caught both of his targets for three yards in Sunday's 40-3 loss to the Seahawks.

Adams led the Jets in rushing yards, narrowly edging Frank Gore (eight carries for 23 yards) and Ty Johnson (eight carries for 16 yards). Most of Adams' production came in garbage time, however, and working as part of a three-man running back rotation in the league's lowest-scoring offense isn't a recipe for success heading into a Week 15 matchup with the Rams.