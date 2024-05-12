Fashanu strained his quadriceps while running the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and could miss some or all of OTAs due to the injury, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Rosenblatt described the injury as minor, so Fashanu should be recovered well before the start of the regular season, but the 11th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft may not be ready to join his new teammates at the start of offseason workouts. The offensive tackle out of Penn State has been working off to the side with trainers during the Jets' rookie minicamp.