The Jets selected Fashanu in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 11th overall.

Fashanu is an interesting choice for a Jets team that is built to win now and also added veteran tackles in Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses this offseason. However, given the age and contracts of those vets, getting a tackle for the future does make sense. Fashanu, who was teammates with Caleb Williams in high school, starred at Penn State as a three-year starter at left tackle. He could have left school after the 2022 season and been selected in the first round but went back to Happy Valley for one more year and became a consensus All-American for the second time. He did not allow a sack in his 29 appearances and tested well at the combine. Fashanu can either be brought along slowly by the Jets or challenge for a starting spot somewhere along the offensive line this year.