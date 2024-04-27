The Jets selected Stiggers in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 176th overall.

Stiggers had to take an unorthodox path to the NFL due to life circumstances that prevented him from playing college football in the US, but after a long story he managed to draw the interest of the CFL, where he won the equivalent of their Rookie of the Year award. Still only 22 years old, Stiggers is a legitimate prospect at corner despite the many unprecedented details in his profile. At 6-feet, 204 pounds it will be interesting to see if Stiggers gets some looks at safety, but he otherwise profiles as a heavy corner.