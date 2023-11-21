Jones reverted to the Titans' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Jones was elevated from the practice squad Oct. 28, but then he suffered a hamstring injury during a Week 8 win over the Falcons. The linebacker reverted to the practice squad Oct. 30 but was never placed on the practice squad injured list. Jones was then elevated Saturday ahead of Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, and he played 18 snaps on special teams but did not record a stat.