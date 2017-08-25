John Lotulelei: Waived/injured by Cowboys
Lotulelei (forearm) was waived/injured by the Cowboys on Friday, Jon Machota of the Dallas News reports.
The nature of Lotulelei's forearm injury isn't clear. He'll likely revert to injured reserve.
More News
-
No. 8 overall in a PPR draft
Heath Cummings says if you start your draft with Devonta Freeman and Doug Baldwin you should...
-
Picking No. 7 in PPR leagues
It's Patriots-palooza from the lucky No. 7 draft slot. More importantly, getting at least one...
-
Podcast: Talking 2017 busts
Dave is nervous about Lamar Miller and Heath sees a red flag with Jameis Winston. Find out...
-
Sportsline's top five running backs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and shares its top five...
-
Picking No. 1 in standard
In our updated pick-by-pick series, Jamey Eisenberg shows you what to do when picking No. 1...
-
Picking No. 2 in standard
Picking in Round 1 is easy -- it's the picks after that in the No. 2 draft slot that makes...