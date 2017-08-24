Play

Lotulelei (forearm) did not practice Thursday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lotulelei has had uneventful stints in Seattle, Jacksonville, and Oakland before signing with Dallas in January. The 25-year-old is likely no more than a depth piece and special teams player should he recover from the injury and make the 53-man roster.

