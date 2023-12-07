The Saints brough in Penisini (undicslosed) for a tryout Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Penisini was waived from Carolina's reserve/PUP list in early August, and he has not been claimed since being let go by the Panthers. While the nature of his injury was never disclosed, it appears the 26-year-old is now once again ready to contribute for a team this season. Penisini most recently played in 2021 with the Lions, logging 14 tackles and one pass defended while serving as a rotational defensive tackle across 16 games.