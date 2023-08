Penisini (undisclosed) was waived from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Penisini reverted to the reserve/PUP list last Wednesday after he was waived from the active/PUP list. The 26-year-old came out of retirement to stage a comeback, but unfortunately, an injury early in camp derailed his attempt. He'll now focus on trying to return to full health.