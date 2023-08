Penisini (undisclosed) has cleared waivers and reverted to the Panthers' reserve/PUP list, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

If Penisini remains on the reserve/PUP list through training camp he will be forced to miss the first four games of the season before being eligible to return. However, a quick return will be advantageous for his future with the team, as he is currently competing with several players for a role providing depth at nose tackle in the upcoming season.