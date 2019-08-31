Adams was released Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Miles Sanders emergence as a possible workhorse made the 22-year-old expendable. Adams figures to have plenty of interest on the open market, and it would be a surprise for him not to be picked up by another roster before Week 1. The undrafted free agent posted a solid 4.3 yards-per-carry average across 120 touches in his rookie campaign, finishing the 2018 season with 511 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

More News
Our Latest Stories