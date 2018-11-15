Kaleb Eulls: Waived off injured reserve
Eulls (undisclosed) was waived off injured reserve by the Jaguars on Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Eulls signed with the Jaguars in late July and sustained the undisclosed injury shortly thereafter, leading to him being waived with an injury designation. The 27-year-old has since been on injury reserve but will now have the chance to latch on elsewhere, assuming he is able to play.
