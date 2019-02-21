Karlos Williams: Gets another chance in NFL

Williams was conditionally reinstated by the NFL on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams had been on the shelf since the summer of 2017 due to a repeated violation of the league's substance abuse policy, but the 25-year-old is now free to pursue another opportunity. He's a former fifth-round pick that has seen just one season in the league, appearing in 11 games back in 2015. Williams would likely be brought on with a low-risk, team-friendly deal in a best-case scenario.

