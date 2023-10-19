Harris (undisclosed) was placed on Atlanta's practice squad injured list Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

The 22-year-old wideout signed with the Falcons' practice squad just over a week ago, and he's come up with some sort of injury. Harris was picked up by Atlanta as an undrafted free agent this offseason, but he failed to make the team's 53-man roster and was waived in August. The Falcons signed Damiere Byrd to their practice squad in response to Harris going on the practice squad IR.