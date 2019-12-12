Kylin Hill: Entering NFL Draft
Hill announced via Twitter that he is entering the 2020 NFL Draft but will play in Mississippi State's bowl game against Louisville.
Hill joins a loaded crop of running backs entering the 2020 NFL Draft and might be flying under the radar in terms of what he can offer. He fully took over the Mississippi State backfield in 2019 and answered the bell, rushing 235 times for 1,347 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 17 catches on 21 targets for 174 yards and a score. Hill is a well-built back at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds with good start-stop ability and ability to run through contact. His film and production suggest he could turn in a strong combine, which would vault him into the late Day 2 conversation.
