Arizona waived Simmons (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Simmons was waived/injured by the Cardinals on Aug. 21, but he ended up clearing waivers and reverting back to the team's IR. The two parties have since come to an injury settlement, making the 26-year-old a free agent. Simmons last in-game action was in 2021 with Chicago.