Bumphus (undisclosed) was waived by the Seahawks on Thursday with an injury designation, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Bumphus participated in the Giants' rookie minicamp before signing with the Seahawks on May 22. He's currently nursing an undisclosed injury that the Seahawks reported when letting him go. The undrafted free agent recorded 21 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in his final year at Tennessee.