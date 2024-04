Bumphus (undisclosed) was waived without an injury designation by the Seahawks on Monday.

Bumphus was waived with an undisclosed injury by Seattle last June before reverting to the team's injured reserve. The 24-year-old then spent the entirety of the 2023 campaign on IR. While the nature of his injury was never disclosed, Bumphus will now be free to sign elsewhere ahead of the 2024 season.