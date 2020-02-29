Laviska Shenault: Will have surgery
Shenault will have surgery to address a nagging core muscle injury and is expected to be out the next four-to-six weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Shenault managed to participate at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, registering a respectable, if not slightly underwhelming, 4.58 40-yard dash, but the Colorado product was still obviously hampered by a groin/pelvic injury that was first reported earlier in February. The surgery might force Shenault to miss his pro day, but the 6-foot-0 wideout should be plenty healthy by the time training camp eventually rolls around for whichever team he's ultimately selected by.
