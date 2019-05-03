The Browns waived Jones (undisclosed) with an injury settlement Thursday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

It is unknown what exactly Jones' injury is, but he has had a history of injuries -- dating most recently to his appearance on injured reserve in the 2018 season. It's also unclear what's next for Jones' NFL career, but more should become clear as the offseason rolls on and he has time to recover.

