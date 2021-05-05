Fells agreed Wednesday with the Lions on a contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
With reports surfacing earlier this week that offseason pickup Josh Hill was leaning toward retirement, the Lions acted quickly to bring in another veteran body at tight end in Fells. The 6-foot-7, 270-pounder is expected to offer most of his value as a blocking-oriented alternative at the position to starter T.J. Hockenson, but the 35-year-old Fells has also shown some ability as a pass catcher, particularly in the red zone. He topped 300 receiving yards in both of his past two seasons in Houston, scoring 11 touchdowns during that span.