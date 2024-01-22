Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters after Sunday's 31-23 win over the Lions that the knee injury Jackson suffered in the game "doesn't look really good for next week," Jeff Risdon of USA Today reports.

Jackson sustained the knee injury in the first half of Sunday's game and did not return. His practice participation leading up to the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers will be something to monitor, and if he is unable to suit up, Kayode Awosika is the likely candidate to start at left guard.