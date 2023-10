Paschal (knee) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens.

Paschal, a 2022 second-round pick, suffered a knee injury during the Lions' preseason opener against the Chiefs and was placed on injured reserve. He was designated to return from IR during Week 6 prep and returned to practice, but he wasn't activated until Saturday of Week 7. As a rookie, Paschal recorded 10 tackles, including two sacks, across 10 appearances.