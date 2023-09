Nelson (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Falcons. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Nelson left the game in the first half and was originally questionable to return. However, the 27-year-old will remain sidelined at the start of the second half. Dan Skipper, who originally replaced Nelson at right tackle is now questionable to return with a hamstring injury, so Colby Sorsdal has taken over at right tackle.