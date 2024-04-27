The Lions selected Wingo in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 189th overall.

The Lions traded up to select Wingo, who some believed could be an earlier Day 2 selection. A bit undersized to be a true nose tackle at 6-foot, 286 pounds, the 21-year-old tallied 8.5 sacks throughout the course of this three seasons with LSU and played nearly every defensive snap over the final two years when healthy. Detroit spent the majority of the first two days of the draft beefing up its secondary, but Wingo could make an immediate difference along the interior of the defensive unit in his rookie season.