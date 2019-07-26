Lions' Mike Daniels: Scooped up by Lions
Daniels (foot) is signing with the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Packers shouldn't be surprised to see Daniels sign with a divisional rival after they cut him right before the start of training camp. He managed just 18 tackles and two sacks in 10 games last season, but he averaged 39 tackles and 5.0 sacks over the previous five years, primarily playing defensive end in a 3-4 base and defensive tackle on passing downs. Daniels joins Damon Harrison and A'Shawn Robinson to give Matt Patricia a formidable trio on the interior line for his 4-3 scheme in Detroit. It isn't clear whether the 30-year-old Daniels still has any limitations from last season's foot injury.
