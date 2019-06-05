Lions' Mike Ford: Receives clean bill of health
Ford (shoulder) was able to practice Wednesday without restriction, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.
Ford was coming off a shoulder injury that he suffered in the season finale against the Packers, but seems to have recovered from the ailment. He was also seen filling in at the safety position during OTAs, which could help him nail down a roster spot, showing the coaches he can play multiple secondary positions.
