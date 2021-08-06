Crosby (hamstring) is expected to be out for a few days and could miss the Aug. 13 preseason opener against Buffalo, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.
In addition to working as a swing tackle, Crosby has always been getting some reps at guard. He's looking like the top backup on Detroit's offensive line and will try to work his way into a starting role once he heals up.
