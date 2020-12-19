The Ravens waived Willson (hip) on Saturday.
Willson appeared in three games with the Ravens this season, most notably filling in while Mark Andrews missed time on the COVID-19 list. Once fully recovered from his hip injury, he'll look to latch on in a depth capacity elsewhere in the league.
