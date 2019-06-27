Malik McDowell: Facing legal issues
McDowell (concussion) is facing charges for a DUI, resisting arrest and the receiving and possession of stolen property, Mike Martindale of The Detroit News reports.
The charges stem from two separate incidents in February and May, and McDowell will stand trial for both cases Thursday. The 23-year-old was let go by the Seahawks in March and never played a down for the team due to a serious ATV accident after being a second-round pick in 2017. McDowell indicated he intends to resume his playing career, but now has both legal and medical problems complicating that endeavor.
