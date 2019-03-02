McDowell (concussion) was released by the Seahawks on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This isn't the first time McDowell was released, ending up on the Seahawks' NFI list in 2018 after a serious ATV accident put his career in jeopardy. McDowell would like to play again in the future, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared by other team's doctors.

