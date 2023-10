Ateman was cut from the Bills' practice squad Tuesday.

Ateman's exit corresponds with the addition of cornerback Herb Miller to the team's practice squad. With Christian Benford dealing with a shoulder injury and Tre'Davious White suffering a season-ending torn Achilles injury, corner depth became a priority for Buffalo. Ateman last played an NFL game in 2021 and caught his last pass in 2019 while with the Raiders.