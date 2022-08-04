Ateman signed a contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic reports.
Ateman was signed by Arizona after the team cut offensive lineman Eric Smith in a corresponding move Thursday. The wideout collected 20 catches for 270 yards and one touchdown over his first two professional seasons with the Raiders, but he has failed to record a reception since the 2019 campaign. Ateman spent last year on and off of Las Vegas' practice squad, and he likely will compete for reps at wideout with Andre Baccallia and Jontre Kirklin in the preseason.