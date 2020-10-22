site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Marcus Baugh: Done in Washington
RotoWire Staff
Oct 22, 2020
The Football Team cut
Baugh on Thursday.
Baugh's departure paves the way for Robert Foster to join Washington's active roster. In four appearances this season, Baugh hauled his only target for two yards while mostly contributing on special teams.
