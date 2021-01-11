Baugh played eight games for Washington in 2020, catching his only target for a two-yard again.

Baugh played 54 snaps on offense over the first four weeks of the regular season, and 15 snaps over the final four weeks. In between, he was stuck on the practice squad, while Temarrick Hemingway (wrist) operated as the No. 3 tight end behind Logan Thomas and Jeremy Sprinkle. None besides Thomas had any impact in the passing game, and they all figure to be on the roster bubble (in Washington or elsewhere) next summer.