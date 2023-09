Stevenson (undisclosed) was waived from the Panthers' reserve/PUP list Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Stevenson was set to open the 2023 season on the sidelines while dealing with an undisclosed injury, but if he clears waivers and passes a physical, he can now sign to any team's active roster. The wide receiver last appeared in an NFL game in 2021, operating mostly as a special-teams option for the Bills over five contests.