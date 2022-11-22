The Jets signed Spencer to their practice squad Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Spencer is now slated to operate as one of New York's emergency depth options for the team's defensive line following Tuesday's transaction. The 300-pounder sustained a knee injury during training camp this year and was later let go by Denver with an injury settlement. Spencer's knee issue is now considered a thing of the past given the Jets' willingness to sign him to their practice squad.