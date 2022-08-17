Spencer was diagnosed with a minor knee injury Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Spencer went down with an apparent knee injury during practice Tuesday that required him to be carted from the Broncos' sidelines, per Mike Klis of 9News Denver. Therefore, it could be considered fortunate that the 2021 seventh-round pick was not dealt a significant injury based on subsequent medical testing. It's unclear how much time, if any, Spencer may miss this preseason, but he should compete with McTelvin Agim and Eyioma Uwazurike for a spot along the Broncos' defensive line when healthy.