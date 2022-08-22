Spencer (knee) was waived with an injury designation by the Broncos on Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Spencer picked up what was considered a relatively minor knee injury during Denver's practice last Tuesday, but this issue was apparently significant enough for him to get cut Monday. The 2021 seventh-round pick recorded one tackle after he was elevated from the practice squad for the Broncos' regular-season finale last year. Spencer is now set to revert to the team's injured reserve upon clearing waivers.