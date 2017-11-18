Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Placed on IR
Bulaga (knee) was officially placed on injured reserve Saturday, the Packers' official site reports.
Bulaga tore his ACL in Week 9's loss to the Lions and now his season officially comes to an end with his placement on IR. Look for Justin McCray and recently activated Jason Spriggs to compete for the starting right tackle position for the remainder of the season.
