Bulaga (knee) was officially placed on injured reserve Saturday, the Packers' official site reports.

Bulaga tore his ACL in Week 9's loss to the Lions and now his season officially comes to an end with his placement on IR. Look for Justin McCray and recently activated Jason Spriggs to compete for the starting right tackle position for the remainder of the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories