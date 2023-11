Bulaga, who last played in 2021, has retired with the Packers, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The offensive tackle was a first-round pick of Green Bay in 2010 and spent the next 10 seasons with the team, starting 111 of the 115 games he played in. Bulaga also started 10 games for the Chargers in 2020 before suffering a back injury the next year and getting waived in March 2022.